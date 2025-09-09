Prince William drops first message after Harry's big announcement: 'so proud'

Prince William has released a heartfelt message just hours after his estranged brother Prince Harry made a "generous" move.
On Tuesday, September 9, The Prince of Wales paid a visit to Spiral Skills, an organisation supported by William's charity Homewards UK.
After his visit, Kensington Palace released a slew of photos of the future King from his visit with a heartfelt message.
"So proud of the work @homewardsuk is doing in Lambeth. Supporting local organisations like @spiralskills to provide young people at risk of homeless with opportunities that build skills, confidence and brighter futures," read the message by King Charles elder son.
The heir to the throne further noted," Homewards funding has enabled Spiral Skills to expand services, increase staffing, and supported the creation of hubs where charities can work together."
"Hope and potential are being unlocked here in Lambeth thanks to the commitment of those who are determined to end homelessness," William concluded his post.
Prince William's update came shortly after his estranged brother Harry, who just landed in the UK on September 8, for the WellChild Awards 2025, made a £1.1 million donation to Children in Need charity in Nottingham, which supports young people at the risk of violence in city.
Prince Harry arrived in the UK on September 8 on a four-day trip to attend multiple events associated with his Charity WellChild.
The Duke who is also speculated to meet his cancer-stricken father King Charles during this trip, visited the grave of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth to mark her third anniversary on the same day he landed in his home country for WellChild Awards 2025.