English Channel crossing turns deadly as woman dies in overloaded boat

A woman died while trying to cross the English Channel in a small, overloaded boat, on Tuesday, September 9.
The boat suddenly collapsed completely about 10 miles from Dover around 12:30pm which caused the incident.
After the incident, the woman was rescued and airlifted back to the land but she pronounced dead by the authorities.
"Kent Police was made aware by the coastguard of an incident in the Channel involving a small boat just after 1pm on Tuesday 9 September 2025," a spokesperson said.
The statement added, "One woman was airlifted back to shore, where she was pronounced deceased. Officers are conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident."
Reports revealed that the UK Coastguard responded with a Border Force vessel, two lifeboats and a helicopter and they also sent an emergency mayday alert to nearby ships for help.
A Border Force boat brought people, believed to be migrants rescued at sea, to the Port of Dover shortly after 3 pm.
A Government spokesperson said expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said "we are shocked and saddened by this tragic incident. Our immediate thoughts are with all of those who have been affected."
There is no exact official number of people who have died crossing the Channel but last year 50 people have lost their lives.