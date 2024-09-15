France-England Channel tragedy: 8 migrants died in deadly crossing

Eight migrants have died in an overnight attempt to cross France to England Channel.
According to Independent, French authorities, the tragic incident occurred in the north of Boulogne-sur-mer in Pas-de-Calais after 01:00 local time (00:00 BST).
Six of the migrants, including a 10-year-old baby, have been admitted to the hospital ‘in relative emergency’ after being rescued from the water.
The French media reported that a rubber boat carrying 50 migrants on board started to sink into the water soon after leaving the coast.
Jacques Billant, the Prefect of the Pas-de-Calais region on Sunday, September 15, described that the rescue crews were informed that a boat of 59 people was facing difficulty in the Ambleteuse coast.
He told the news conference, “A new drama took place around one in the morning, and we deplore the death of eight people,” adding that 51 others on board are in the care of the medical and rescue crew.
Moreover, as per the Perfect, the people who died in the incident were from Egypt, Iran, Afghanistan, Sudan, Syria, and Eritrea.
British foreign secretary David Lammy responded to the deaths of migrants trying to reach the UK, saying, “It’s awful. It’s a further loss of life.”
French maritime authorities also announced that 200 people were rescued during the 24 hours from Friday to Saturday.