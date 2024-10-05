Four migrants, including a toddler, die in English Channel crossing accident

A tragic incident unfolded on Saturday, October 5, when migrant boats met with an accident while trying to cross the English Channel.
Four migrants including a two-year-old innocent child have died in this incident.
As per the sources, the other three migrants died in a different boat.
Rescue workers found the child’s body in the boat on Saturday morning, and an injured migrant was airlifted to a hospital in the French city of Boulogne.
However, the remaining passengers have continued their journey.
Estimates from the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations agency, show that at least 194 migrants died trying to cross the English Channel between 2018 and September 2024.
Moreover, Home Office figures show there were 395 migrants who arrived in the UK in small boats without permission on 4 October, compared with 59 on 29 September.
As of September 15, more than 23,000 people had crossed the Channel in 2024.