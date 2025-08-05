Home / World

UK-France migrant agreement comes into force amid Channel crossing surge

Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron's migrant deal comes into force today.

Under this deal, called the "one in, one out" scheme, the UK can send some migrants who crossed the English Channel back to France and in return, France will send asylum seekers who have family or strong connections in the UK.

As per the reports, detaining the migrant who may be sent back will begin tomorrow.

The prime minister and the French president hailed the deal as a "good agreement."

The Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, said the new migrant policy which is set to run until June 2026, will only affect people who enter the UK from now on and not those already in the country.

She said that anyone arriving under this new system will be detained as soon as they enter.

However, she refused to say how many people might be sent back to France as revealing that number could help people smuggling gangs find ways to exploit the system.

For every migrant the UK sends back to France under the new deal, the UK will accept the same number of people from France through new legal immigration process.

However, these people must not have tried to cross Channel before and also they must pass strict identity and security checks before being allowed to enter the UK.

This decision comes after reports indicated that 2025 is likely to break records for the number of people crossing the Channel.

So far this year, about 25,436 people have made the journey, which is 49% more than the number of people who had crossed by this time in 2024.

