Elon Musk loses world’s richest person title to Larry Ellison

Elon Musk has lost his long held world’s richest person title to Larry Ellison.
According to CNN, Orcale co-founder Ellison has dethroned Tesla boss as the richest person in the world after massive surge in his wealth.
As per Bloomberg report on Tuesday, September 9, Ellison’s wealth jumped by $101 billion to $393 billion after Oracle’s stunningly strong earnings report Tuesday evening, surpassing Musk’s net worth of $385 billion.
Oracle (ORCL) reported surging demand for its data center capacity from AI customers, launching the stock into the stratosphere. Shares are 40% higher Wednesday as of 11 a.m. ET.
CEO Safra Catz announced Tuesday after the stock market closed that Oracle signed four multibillion-dollar contracts with customers during the quarter, and she expects to sign several more in the coming months.
Ellison is Oracle’s largest individual shareholder and could capture the title of world’s richest person if the stock extends its extraordinary gains when the markets open Wednesday.
The stock’s jump is exceedingly rare for a company that has a massive market value of just under $700 billion – the 13th most-valuable stock on the market at Tuesday’s close.