Warren Buffett, fifth richest man globally, surprises business world with big move

Warren Buffett, one of the world's richest individuals has made another significant charitable move.
The billionaire has decided to give away $6 billion worth of shares from his company Berkshire Hathaway to five charities.
One of these charities is run by Bill Gates and the other four are managed by Buffet's three children, as per MailUK.
Even after giving this huge amount, Buffett is still worth $152 billion.
This is his biggest donation since 2006, the year he promised to give away most of his money before he dies.
The fifth richest person in the world is giving 9.43 million shares of his company to the Gates Foundation which is one the biggest charities in the world.
Also, he is giving 943,384 shares to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation which is named after his ex-wife Susan who died in 2004 and 660,366 shares each to three other charities including the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, the Sherwood Foundation and the NoVo Foundation.
As per the reports, all of these donations are scheduled to be officially announced on Monday, June 30.
Even though, the 94-year-old is giving away billions of dollars in shares, he will still keep control of his company because he still owns just under 40% of the special Class A shares, which carry more voting power.
Warren Buffett to step down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO:
On the other hand, Buffett will leave his job as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway by the end of this year and will be replaced by Greg Abel, a billionaire investor who is currently the vice chairman of the company.