Bill Gates no longer in top 10 richest list: What went wrong?

Bill Gates, who was once the richest person in the world, has now dropped out of the top 10 wealthiest list.
According to NDTV, the Microsoft founder, after his net worth fell by 30% in a week, is no longer among the top ten richest people in the world.
As per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the tech giant lost $52 billion in net worth in just seven days.
The 69-year-old’s net worth dropped from $175 billion to $124 billion, resulting in his fall from 5th place to 12th in the Bloomberg’s list of wealthiest people and 13th in Forbes’s list of global billionaires.
The former Microsoft CEO has now taken his place with a net worth of $172 billion.
How did Bill Gates fall out of the world’s top 10 richest list?
Gates's net worth fell by 30%, and it will continue to descend as he pledged to donate 99% of his fortune over the two decades to his charitable foundation, reported AS.
With his billions of dollars of charity to his foundation, he plans to focus on critical health issues and help in reducing child deaths after budget cuts in international aid to prevent deadly disease and famine.
Richest people in the world:
As of July 5, the top 12 richest people in the world are
1. Elon Musk - $361 billion
2. Mark Zuckerberg - $254 billion
3. Larry Ellison - $253 billion
4. Jeff Bezos - $244 billion
5. Steve Ballmer - $172 billion
6. Larry Page - $163 billion
7. Bernard Arnault - $161 billion
8. Sergey Brin - $152 billion
9. Warren Buffett - $146 billion
10. Jensen Huang - $139 billion
11. Michael Dell - $138 billion
12. Bill Gates - $124 billion