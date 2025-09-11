Ed Sheeran touches down in US after revealing plans to ‘move’ to America

Ed Sheeran has arrived in the US!
On Wednesday, September 10, Backgrid shared a carousel of photos on its official Instagram account, reporting that the British singer has finally landed in the United States after announcing his major relocation plan.
“#EdSheeran was seen making his way to the Paramount and CBS offices this morning after recently announcing his move to the U.S.,” stated the caption.
In the snaps, the Azizam singer was seen dressed in a casual, all-black outfit, including a hoodie and pants that he paired with matching gloves & hats and funky sneakers.
Sheeran’s appearance comes just days after he gave an interview to the 2 Johnnies podcast, where he revealed his plan to move and settle in the US.
"I'm just about to move to America,” he shared, adding, “I feel like I might be the only person moving to America," in a subtle reference to Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O’Donnell, who relocated to the UK last year.
However, soon after he began making headlines for the major move, the Sapphire singer took to his Instagram Stories to clarify that he will be moving to the United States for short period of time due to his ongoing tour.
“I'm not moving, I'm going on tour with my family and relocating to the continent I'm touring on, don't wanna commute from London to San Diego obvz. Also this isnt a tax thing, it's USA not UAE. II always pay tax in uk coz that's where I live. Play out Friday go listen to it x,” he wrote.
Ed Sheeran is scheduled to perform in the US on September 20 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as part of his Mathematics Tour.