Ed Sheeran thrills fans with intimate tour dates ahead of album 'Play' release

Ed Sheeran has thrilled fans by announcing a string of rare, intimate shows alongside a major European arena tour for his upcoming album Play.
The Photograph singer took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to announce the dates, noting in the caption, “Coming to play some shows in Europe. These shows will be more intimate than a stadium show, obvz, but still will be incredible.”
He went on to share, “I love playing these venues so much. If you wanna come, pre-order Play for the chance to access pre-sale tickets.”
Ed concluded the caption, “For UK shows pre-order on @amazonmusicuk before 7pm BST on 7th Sept. For EU shows pre-order on my official store before 3pm BST on 8th Sept x.”
Soon after he dropped the post, the fans flooded the comment section with their excitement.
One fan noted, “Amazing news for Manchester”
While another commented, “Munich is ready for a „perfect“ night – we’ve been waiting for you, Ed!”
Notably, the run includes shows in France, Germany, and Ireland, only two UK dates, Manchester and Coventry, have been confirmed, leaving many fans disappointed.
In the highly-anticipated shows, Ed will perform in intimate venues ahead of his Loop stadium tour, which launches in Australia in January 2026.
To note he announced the tour ahead of his upcoming eighth studio album which is set to be released on 12 September 2025.