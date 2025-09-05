Ed Sheeran teases 'key moments' with wife Cherry Seaborn in new song 'Camera'

Ed Sheeran has teamed up with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, for his upcoming soulful rendition, Camera, ahead of his new musical album, Play.
The Perfect hitmaker took to his Instagram account on Friday, September 5th, to drop a handful of glimpses of the upcoming music video for the new track.
In the forthcoming song, Sheeran features his wife for the first time and shares a few "key moments" from his romantic marital life with Seaborn.
"My original Camera music video idea was using private home footage of mine and Cherry's key moments of our relationship. But as you guys know, we are an intensely private couple, and some things we wanted to keep just for us," the Shape of You crooner announced.
He continued, "So I recreated a few key moments of our relationship for the music video with the wonderful @phoebedynevor. It was so fun shooting this video, I almost felt like I was on holiday for the whole shoot. It was all done on iPhone, and directed by the wonderful @emilnava."
The four-time Grammy-winning musician further revealed the release date of his new single while asking his fans about their thoughts on the new song.
"Hope you guys love the song and the video. Both mean the world to me. Camera out September 12th with Play x," said in the caption.
It is worth noting that Ed Sheeran is set to release his eighth studio album, Play, this Friday, September 12th.