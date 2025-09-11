James Gunn confirms 'Superman' squel filming date, teases plot twists

James Gunn has opened up about the plot twists and exciting details about the sequel of Superman.
The American director has recently shared a major update on Superman: Man of Tomorrow during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show.
He revealed that script writing of the new film has been completed "for the most part,” before adding, “That was at the beginning when I took on DC and I promised myself I’m slowing down at least a tiny bit.”
James continued, “Although I am creating the Superman sequel that we’re starting to shoot in April or so. … I’m done writing that for the most part. It is a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat.”
As per the DCU studio head, Superman fans can expect Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor taking center stage alongside David Corenswet's Clark Kent/Superman in the upcoming film.
The writer noted, “And it’s more complicated than that. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly.”
Superman, which was released in July 2025, earned more than $611 million worldwide. The Superman: Man of Tomorrow is slated to release on July 9, 2027.