James Gunn reveals if Margot Robbie will return in DCU as Harley Quinn

James Gunn has given a surprising update on Margot Robbie’s return in the new DC universe.
During a chat with Entertainment Weekly, the current CEO and Co-Chairman of DC Studios gave an update of Barbie star’s return.
He said, “That will be revealed down the line.”
Even though the director has been keeping Margot’s future as Harley Quinn under wraps for now, he's vocal about his enthusiasm for bringing Idris Elba back as Bloodsport.
“I definitely am always looking for a place to put Bloodsport and figuring that out, So we’ll see what happens,” James further explained.
He is currently enjoying the success of box office hit film Superman.
For those unversed, Margot Robbie has portrayed the character of Harley Quinn in three movies – 2016′s Suicide Squad, 2020′s Birds of Prey, and 2021′s The Suicide Squad, which James, 59, directed and wrote.
DC fans expected to see glimpsed of Harley in Matt Reeves’ most awaited Batman Part II, given her comic book connection to the Caped Crusader.
However, Margot previously revealed that she needed the break from portraying supervillain’s character in 2021.
To note, other upcoming projects that DC Universe is working on include Clayface and Wonder Woman.