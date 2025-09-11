Queen Máxima ‘celebrates’ 15th anniversary of Money Wise as honorary chair 

Queen Máxima celebrates 15th anniversary of Money Wise as an honorary chair.
On Wednesday afternoon, September 10, Her Majesty attended the special event at mboRijnland in Leiden.
During the royal outing, she was given first copy of ‘Expedition 18’ from the Minister of Finance, Eelco Heinen.
The finance minister praised the Queen during his speech, "Fifteen years ago, you still had to explain why financial education was important. Now you don't, thanks in part to your efforts as honorary chair of Money Wise. It's wonderful that we have a Queen with so much expertise who is committed to financial education.”
As per Royal Family Instagram page, “As honorary chair of Wijzer in geldzaken, Queen Máxima advocates that financial education is most effective when it begins at an early age, expands gradually, and connects to major life events, such as getting married or buying a house.”
The Money Wise platform brings together partners from the financial sector, academia, government, education, and consumer and public information organizations to prepare people for making financial choices.
“Today, Queen Máxima is celebrating her fifteenth anniversary as honorary chair of the platform at mboRijnland in Leiden. Minister of Finance Heinen will give a speech. Over the years, the target group for Money Wise has expanded,” the statement further read.
To note, Queen Máxima joined the orginization as an honorary chair back in 2010.
She also organizes the annual Pension3daagse (3-day pension event) as part of her role.