Queen Máxima of Netherlands: A Royal redefining modern style as global icon

Beyond reigning over the Netherlands, Queen Máxima is also making her mark in the fashion world with iconic style and impeccable taste.
Through her appearances on European red carpets and official state visits, the Dutch Queen has long been turning heads with her mesmerizing and distinctive fashion statements.
Whether it comes to slay in vibrant and bold colors and prints, rocking luxurious fabrics, or mastering the art of accessories, Queen Máxima's modern and glamorous choices are greatly admired by fashion enthusiasts and royal watchers alike.
From mixing tradition with modern trends to her fearless approach to colors, here’s how Queen Máxima of the Netherlands is redefining the fashion industry as a global style icon.
Bold color choice
While many royals stick to neutral colors, Queen Máxima is renowned for her bold and confident color choices and has often been seen radiating charm in vibrant hues such as royal blues, bright yellows, fuchsias, making her stand out in crowd.
Mastering the art of accessories
With her impressive sense of fashion and instinct for accessories, the Dutch Queen elevate her vibrant and iconic looks with striking hats, belts, or jewelry, showing an impeccable eye for detail.
Celebrating her heritage and culture through style
One of the most appealing aspects of Queen Máxima's reputation as a fashion icon is that she stays true to her roots and local culture, which often shows in her remarkable fashion choices.
During her appearances on forma galas, diplomatic meetings, and even casual outings, King Willlem-Alexander’s wife never forgets incorporating subtle cultural references to her looks.
Iconic hairstyles and makeup
Queen Máxima's hair and makeup choices also play a key role in defining her status as a global style icon.
Beyond her outfit details, the Queen of the Netherlands pays special attention to her hairstyles, and her subtle yet sophisticated makeup consistently captivates royal watchers around the world.
Supporting local designers on international level
The beautiful Queen has long been a passionate supporter of both local and international fashion designers.
By blending the creations from global designers such as Jan Taminiau, Valentino, and Elie Saab, with those of Dutch fashion designers, Máxima plays a significant role in elevating local talent and introducing them to a wider international audience.