Queen Máxima takes big step for education in Netherlands during solo outing

Queen Máxima made headlines after kicking off a national study on cultural education in primary schools in the Netherlands
On Thursday, September 4, Her Majesty stepped out for a key outing without her husband King Willem-Alexander.
She visited the launch event at Leiden University of Applied Sciences (Leiden UAS), which was conducted by the foundation ‘More Music in the Classroom’.
Queen Máxima also attended two workshops where the research questions were refined.
Following her appearance, the Royal Family took to Instagram to share key details of the event.
The statement read, “How is cultural education implemented in practice? Queen Máxima attended the official launch of a national study by "Méér Muziek in de Klas" (More Music in the Classroom) on cultural education in primary education in the Netherlands.”
It continued, “Queen Máxima attended the speech by Professor Heddy Lahman at Leiden University of Applied Sciences. Lahman has mapped the status of arts education in schools worldwide.”
While concluding the statement, Palace noted, “Professor Edwin van Meerkerk then applied the findings to the Dutch situation and presented the research project's design.”
For those unversed, Her Majesty serves as the honorary chair of More Music in the Classroom.