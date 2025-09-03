Queen Máxima makes first appearance in months for major working visit

Queen Máxima has finally returned to public view after months away.
The Dutch Royal Family took to its Instagram on Tuesday, September 2, to share that the Queen stepped out for a major working visit after almost eight-week-long absence from the royal duties.
Sharing a photo from her latest engagement, the Royals reported that the Dutch Queen visited infrastructure projects as part of efforts to make the Dutch sector climate neutral and fully circular by 2030.
“The infrastructure sector wants to be climate neutral in 2030 and work completely circular. During the construction, replacement, maintenance and renovation of infrastructure, the sector wants to reuse as much raw materials as possible,” stated the post’s caption.
Briefing about the visit, the palace noted that the working visit began in Amstelveen at the InZicht Information Center.
“Representatives from Rijkswaterstaat (the Directorate-General for Public Works and Water Management), the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, and market players from the construction and infrastructure sector explained their circular ambitions and explained how they are collaborating on a circular construction economy,” they shared.
They went on to report that following her visit to the center, Queen Máxima then visited the bridge over the Bullewijk district in Ouderkerk aan de Amstel.
“Finally, in Hilversum, Queen Máxima will learn about the Asphalt Recycling Train. This machine recycles old asphalt into new road surfaces at the same location,” concluded the statement.
Queen Máxima's latest appearance marked her first in nearly two months, with her previous outing being alongside Princess Ariane at the Wales-Netherlands group match of the 2025 European Women’s Soccer Championship.