Saoirse Ronan welcomes first baby with husband Jack Lowden

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden have secretly welcomed their first child.
The Lady Bird actress and her husband were reportedly spotted pushing a stroller in London months after the Daily Mail shared snaps of her with a baby bump.
After her pregnancy was revealed earlier this year, The Lovely Bones actress officially debuted her bump at Paris Fashion Week, where she made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show at Palais des Papes in Avignon.
For the fashionable night, Saoirse slipped into a highly elegant emerald-black gown with her baby bump on full display.
Since the 31-year-old actress first started dating the Scottish actor, they have kept a low profile.
They first sparked engagement rumours in July 2023, after five years of romance, and it was later revealed that Jack and Saoirse had quietly tied the knot at the Edinburgh Central Registrar's Office last year, surrounded by family and friends.
Jack met Saoirse in 2017 on the set of Mary Queen of Scots, where he played Lord Darnley, the ill-fated husband of Queen Mary, portrayed by the Oscar-nominated Irish actress.
Recalling his experience on the film's set, Jack, in an interview, admitted that he had been considering stepping away from acting before witnessing his future wife's remarkable presence while filming.