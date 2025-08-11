Kardashian-Jenner clan makes Kylie’s big day special as Timothée Chalamet snubs

Kylie Jenner has turned 28 and her sisters are making sure that she feels over the top on her birthday as Timothée Chalamet remained silent.
Kardashian- Jenner clan took to their separate Instagram accounts to pay heartwarming tributes to the supermodel on her big day.
Sharing two childhood photos of them, Kendall Jenner wrote, “my little lady forever.”
Similarly, Kourtney Kardashian Barker also posted carousel of throwback images to mark her birthday as she wished, “Tinker Bell! May you shine forever my little goose sister.”
Kim Kardashian also joined he sisters as she shared two recent photos of her with Kylie as they both donned matching outfits.
“Kylie’s day! Happy Birthday to the goat!” she wrote in the caption.
Khloé Kardashian penned a lengthy note for her “sweet baby Ky” with a slew of stunning snaps of them.
“Happy, happy birthday to my baby! From the moment you came into this world, I never knew my heart could hold so much love. You are my kind, brilliant, hilarious, beautiful sister—and every day, you continue to amaze me,” she gushed.
While Kylie’s family celebrated her birthday to the fullest, her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet snubbed the model, sparking split rumors.
Kylie Jenner and the Dune actor have been dating for more than two years, but they keep their relationship low-key and have not posted about each other on social media.