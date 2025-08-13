Timothée Chalamet stars as ping-pong ace in new 'Marty Supreme' trailer

Timothée Chalamet takes his game to the next level in the newly released trailer for Marty Supreme, facing off against Gwyneth Paltrow in a high-stakes world of competitive ping-pong.
On Wednesday, the Wonka star dropped the teaser trailer for his upcoming sports movie, released by A24 under the direction of Josh Safdie.
Along with Chalamet, the star studded cast includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’Zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma (aka Tyler, the Creator), Abel Ferrara and Fran Drescher.
The film Marty Supreme focuses on Chalamet as Marty Mauser, on his pursuit of an ambitious dream that others appear to disregard.
According to a trailer, it featured the character in a thrilling table tennis match and trying to articulate why the sport is so compelling.
“I know it’s hard to believe, but I’m telling you, this game, it fills stadiums overseas,” Chalamet said in the trailer.
He added, “And it’s only a matter of time before I’m staring at you from the cover of a Wheaties box.”
The trailer also showed Chalamet was trying to impress Paltrow’s glamorous character.
“I’ve never talked to an actual movie star,” the Dune star noted, adding, “You know, I’m something of a performer, too.”
To note, the movie is slated to hit the theatre on December 25, 2025.