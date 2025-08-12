Home / Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet shares big news after Kylie Jenner birthday snub

The 'Wonka' star shared a major update after he skipped a birthday wish to his lady love Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet has made waves online by sharing a major update, sparking fresh headlines as speculation continues over his silence on girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s recent birthday.

The Wonka star took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to tease a first poster of his upcoming film Marty Supreme.

Directed by Josh Safdie and produced by A24, the film's storyline has been kept a mystery.

The poster, which was released earlier today, offers a first glimpse of Chalamet as Marty Mauser.


A full trailer is expected tomorrow, promising to reveal more clues about the plot of this unique film.

Notably, Marty Supreme is described as a sports adventure comedy-drama, and marks Safdie’s return to directing after his work on ‘Uncut Gems’.

The Complete Unknown star shared a major update after he skipped a birthday wish to his lady love The Kardashians star.

Instead of wishing a birthday to Kylie, he dropped a puzzling social media upload, sharing a vintage boxing snapshot featuring Muhammad Ali in triumphant celebration, caption it with "Dream Big"

Timothée Chalamet’s cryptic post has fueled speculation of a split from the beauty mogul, whom he was first linked to in April 2023, amid backlash over his bold new look.

