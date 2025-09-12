Brazil's former President sentenced to 27 years in prison for coup attempt

Jair Bolsonaro, the former president of Brazil, has been sentenced to 27 years and three months in jail after being found guilty of plotting a military coup.
The punishment was decided by a panel of five Supreme Court justices just hours after they convicted him for plotting the coup.
Bolsonaro was found guilty of leading a conspiracy in order to keep him in power after he lost the 2022 election to his left-wing rival, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Four of the justices found him guilty, while one voted to acquit him. Bolsonaro's lawyers have called the sentence "absurdly excessive" and said that they would file "the appropriate appeals".
The Supreme Court panel also barred him from running for public office until 2033.
Bolsonaro, who was put under house arrest after being deemed a flight risk, did not attend this final phase of the trial in person.
Reacting to the guilty verdict, Trump said he found it "very surprising" and compared it to his own experience, noting, "That's very much like they tried to do with me. But they didn't get away with it at all."
The 70-year-old's lawyers are expected to argue that he should be kept under house arrest instead of being sent to prison while also pleading for a lower sentence.
According to the justices' ruling, the former leader convinced senior military officers of a coup and was also aware of a plan to assassinate Lula and his vice-presidential running mate, as well as a Supreme Court Justice.
While the plot failed to enlist enough support from the military to go ahead, it did culminate in the storming of government buildings by Bolsonaro's supporters on January 8, 2023.
Order was quickly restored, and more than 1,500 people were arrested.