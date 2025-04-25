Hell ant from dinosaur era discovered in Brazil

Oldest ant fossil known to science reveals the evolution of the ant from 100 million years ago

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 25, 2025
Hell ant from dinosaur era discovered in Brazil
Hell ant from dinosaur era discovered in Brazil

A pre-historic fossil has been discovered in Brazilian museum collection that revealed the oldest ant specimen known to science.

Researcher at the Museum of Zoology of the University of São Paulo, Anderson Lepeco shared with CNN that he came across the "extraordinary" specimen in September 2024 while examining a fossil collection located in his university.

The museum has one of the world's largest collections of fossilised insects and contains specimens from norther-eastern Brazil's Crato Formation, known for it's remarkable fossil preservation.

On Thursday, April 24, a study published in the journal Current Biology unveiled that the 113-million-year-old ant, which lived at the time of dinosaurs had an unusual way to kill its prey.

Hell Ants ancestry

Preserved in limestone, the newly described extinct insect is known as hell ant, a member of a subfamily called Haidomyrmecinae.

It lived during the Cretaceous period between 66 million and 45 million years ago and is not related to any of the ant alive today.

How Hell Ants killed its prey

The fossil species has scythe-like jaws that it presumably used to pin or imply prey.

Furthermore, the study offers some insight into unusual features in ant species of this period that did not survive the mass extinction that ended the dinosaur era.

Ants being one of the most abundant groups of insects on the planet, have not always been dominant.

They evolved around 140 million years ago, and following the asteroid strike, responsible for the end of dinosaurs, ants became the most common insect found in the fossil record.

Prince William reveals his true feelings on King Charles’ Apple Music playlist

Prince William reveals his true feelings on King Charles’ Apple Music playlist
Blake Lively faces backlash over Time100 honor amid Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively faces backlash over Time100 honor amid Justin Baldoni drama

California crowned as world's 4th largest economy surpassing Japan

California crowned as world's 4th largest economy surpassing Japan
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil poignant monument in New York

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil poignant monument in New York
California crowned as world's 4th largest economy surpassing Japan
California crowned as world's 4th largest economy surpassing Japan
UK school suspensions, exclusions hit record highs amid rising disruptive behaviour
UK school suspensions, exclusions hit record highs amid rising disruptive behaviour
WWI relic uncovered: Landscapers discover hidden Webley Revolver, live bullets
WWI relic uncovered: Landscapers discover hidden Webley Revolver, live bullets
UK weather set to soar as temperatures climb to 27C next week
UK weather set to soar as temperatures climb to 27C next week
Pope Francis' doctor revealed 'heartbreaking' final regret before his death
Pope Francis' doctor revealed 'heartbreaking' final regret before his death
French school stabbing: Teenage girl killed, several injured in brutal attack
French school stabbing: Teenage girl killed, several injured in brutal attack
Ancient secrets unveiled: Roman skeleton confirms gladiators fought lions
Ancient secrets unveiled: Roman skeleton confirms gladiators fought lions
American Airlines flight crew faces backlash over passenger death
American Airlines flight crew faces backlash over passenger death
Crimea Controversy: Trump slams Zelenskyy for harming peace talks
Crimea Controversy: Trump slams Zelenskyy for harming peace talks
Musk, Treasury Secretary Bessent get into fiery argument in White House
Musk, Treasury Secretary Bessent get into fiery argument in White House
World's coral reefs experience worst bleaching event in ocean's history
World's coral reefs experience worst bleaching event in ocean's history
Tariff tussle: 12 US states sue Trump over 'reckless' tariff plan
Tariff tussle: 12 US states sue Trump over 'reckless' tariff plan