US hits out at Brazil Supreme Court judge over Jair Bolsonaro house arrest

The United Stated spoke against former President Jair Bolsonaro’s house arrest decision by the Brazil Supreme Court.

According to The Guardian, a Brazilian supreme court judge on Monday, August 4, ordered to put former right-wing president under house arrest ahead of his trial over for allegedly planning a coup.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes said that Bolsonaro breached the “preventative measures” by using social media.

US immediately “condemned” the top Brazilian court decision and slammed the justice de Moraes.

The US state department, in a statement issued by its bureau of western hemisphere affairs on X, condemned the judge’s ruling and said it would “hold accountable all those aiding and abetting sanctioned conduct”.

“Justice Moraes, now a US-sanctioned human rights abuser, continues to use Brazil’s institutions to silence opposition and threaten democracy. Putting even more restrictions on Jair Bolsonaro’s ability to defend himself in public is not a public service. Let Bolsonaro speak!” the bureau added.

US last week sanctioned Moraes over his role in the Bolsonaro case, ordered that Bolsonaro be placed under house arrest in the palm-lined compound where Bolsonaro rents a mansion in the south of the capital, Brasília, with visits restricted to close family members and lawyers.

