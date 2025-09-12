Kate Middleton echoes her top priorities in life with special gesture

Kate Middleton made a striking first appearance in Kent after marking Queen Elizabeth II's third death anniversary earlier this week.
On Thursday, September 11, The Princess of Wales paid a visit to Marina Mill in Cuxton Village of Kent to "celebrate the unique skill, creativity and craftsmanship of British textile manufacturers".
For the slew of engagements, the future Queen's choice of clothing was clearly a special nod to her husband, Prince William.
Kate looked elegant in a gray plaid suit which is historically "The Prince of Wales" check.
On her next stop, the Sudbury Mills, Kate was spotted wearing a golden necklace, featuring a letter charm for each of her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
This subtle nod to the future King and kids, Charlotte, George and Louis is praised as it echoes that Kate's family is her biggest priority in life.