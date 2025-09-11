Kate Middleton beams in first appearance after Harry visited King Charles

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has arrived in Kent for a series of significant engagements.
After the much anticipated reunion of King Charles and his younger son, Prince Harry, Catherine made a striking appearance at Sudbury Silk Mills in Kent.
In a video obtained by a fan page for the Walses, Kate could be seen stepping out of her car in a grey checkered blazer with matching pants.
Upon her arrival to the 300-year-old textile, Kate exchanged a warm hug with Jamie Lowther Pinkerton, former top aide to her and our Prince of Wales.
As per Kensington Palace, the purpose of the visits is to "celebrate the unique skill, creativity and craftsmanship of British textile manufacturers".
As per BBC, prior to her visit to the Sudbury Mill, Kate stopped by Marina Mill in Cuxton, where the locals were delighted to see the Princess.
Kay Wickes and Mark Nowell, the residents of the Custon village expressed their thoughts on Kate's visit.
"She carries herself so well in public and with her children," said Kay.
"We're really looking forward to seeing her. I'm going to get myself ready, nails done and flags out to welcome her," she added.
Meanwhile Mark noted, "I don't know of anyone else as well-known as Princess Kate who's come to Cuxton before. She's an amazing lady."
A day before the future Queen's appearance, Prince Harry paid a visit to the Clarence House in London to meet his cancer-stricken father.
The Duke who reportedly seen arriving at the Royal residence around 5:15pm, left the house at 6:45pm after having tea with the Monarch.