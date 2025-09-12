Kate Middleton charms fans with graceful appearance in new video

Princess Kate is a total charmer!
On Thursday, September 12, the Princess of Wales made a delightful appearance for her latest engagement, during which she paid a visit to Marina Mill in Kent.
Marina Mill is a family business in Cuxton, England, that specialises in designing and hand-printing exclusive furnishing fabrics.
During her visit, the future Queen of the UK spent a “wonderful” time learning how to screen print at the family-run Marina Mill in Kent.
“Celebrating creativity, skills and community in Suffolk and Kent. From weaving to hand-printing, a pleasure to see the joy of craftsmanship at the heart of the British textiles industry,” read Kate’s caption.
The post also featured a delightful video, showing the beautiful Princess’s graceful appearance, where she heartwarmingly greeted and interacted with the owners and explored the mill.
For the visit, Princess Kate chose an elegant and sophisticated look by wearing a stylish grey suit with black shirt.
Fans reaction:
Shortly after Kate Middleton dropped the sweet clip, royal fans – who were charmed by the Princess – couldn’t keep themselves from gushing over her.
“A princess with her feet on the ground and a heart full of kindness,” praised a first, while a second expressed, “We love you, Princess Catherine.”
A third joyfully added, “Catherine looks in her element, it must be so lovely trying new things.”
Princess Kate’s heartwarming appearance comes just a day after her husband Prince William visited a Wales charity that works to provide rapid mental health support and wellbeing services.