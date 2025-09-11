Kate Middleton serves boss glam in power suit with fresh blonde look 

Kate Middleton turned heads as she unveiled a chic new look, debuting fresh blonde highlights and a sharp power suit at a recent outing.
On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales visited Sudbury Silk Mills in Sudbury, Suffolk, drawing attention to one of Britain’s most historic centres of textile craftsmanship.
For the outing, Princess Kate redefined royal power dressing in a sharply tailored gray plaid suit, donned an £845 jacket from Bella Freud in Prince of Wales check, and £525 matching trousers.
The suit is styled with a simple dark top underneath, keeping the look clean and businesslike.
Paired her look with sleek black stilettos and her signature glossy waves accented with sun-kissed highlights.
During her visit, she also spent time with the in-house design team, after the creative journey from concept to finished fabric.
She also observed the extensive archives that influence modern styles and also looked hand made intricate patterns.
Kate also visited the weaving floor, where she met members of the production team and saw the looms in action, gaining an insight into the precision and artistry behind each piece of cloth.
Her recent look came after she debuted her bold blonde look on Sunday, as she joined Prince William and their three children on the drive to Balmoral for a special service.
Later, she showcased her surprising new look, trading her signature chestnut-brown hair for a striking blonde style.
The Princess of Wales appeared alongside Prince William during a visit to the Natural History Museum.