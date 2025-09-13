Arne Slot reveals Federico Chiesa reaction to Champions League snub

Arne Slot admitted Federico Chiesa was not happy after being informed he was left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad.
According to Metro, the Italian forward, 27, has made a bright start to the season, scoring the winner in the Reds' opening-day 4-2 victory over Bournemouth last month.
While he's appeared in each of the first three Premier League games of the season, he won't be representing the league champions in Europe due to Slot's decision.
The Liverpool boss opted to select teenage starlet Rio Ngumoha ahead of Chiesa in his 23-man squad for the competition's league phase.
However, with the Dutchman needed an extra body in defence after the move for the Crystal Palace captain fell through, it was Chiesa who fell victim to Slot's verdict.
Slot discussed Chiesa's reaction to his omission ahead of their trip to Burnley on Sunday, revealing the forward, who has played 16 Champions League games in his career, was displeased he'll miss out on representing the club in Europe.
"Of course, that is one of the most difficult things you have to do as a manager," he said. "For a player not to play, it is not always easy to tell them but not to be in the squad is always more difficult. "I just explained to him why we made this choice. Of course, he wasn’t happy with that.”
That isn't the first Slot has showered praise on Chiesa's work ethic and determination, as he previously singled him out after his cameo against Bournemouth.