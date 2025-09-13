Key Royal spotted with secret child for first time after shocking admitting

Prince Laurent of Belgium's first snap with his secret child, Clement Vandenkerckhove, has been shared in a new documentary.
After decades of speculations about the prince having a child with 80s model Wendy Van Wanten, Laurent confirmed the news last week in a bombshell announcement.
In the brand new documentary, Clement identified himself as the son of Prince Laurent, the younger brother of King Philippe of Belgium, and opened up about his origins.
VTM, the network streaming the documentary, shared a picture of the father-son duo for the first time. In the click, the 25-year-old looked just like his dad, as they both were seen wearing sunglasses and showcasing smiles.
Clement and Laurent spoke for the first time over the phone for 40 minutes, and after the conversation, the pair took a DNA test, which confirmed that the prince was a father before marrying Princess Claire in 2003.
Notably, Clement was born in 2000, the same year Prince Laurent is believed to have met his wife of 22 years, Claire Coombs, who was born in Bath to a British father and Belgian mother.
Laurent shares three children with Princess Claire: Princess Louise, 21, and twins, Prince Nicolas and Prince Aymeric, 19.
The Prince's relationship with Clement's mother, Wendy, was never officially confirmed; however, the pair were spotted at events together in the late 1990s, including the wedding of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie.