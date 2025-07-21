Queen Mathilde, Princess Elizabeth stun on Belgium’s National Day with family

Queen Mathilde, Princess Elizabeth stun on Belgium’s National Day with family 

Belgian Royal ladies are turning heads on Belgian National Day!

On Monday, July 21, the Belgian Royal family stepped out to kick off Belgium’s National Day celebrations with the traditional Te Deum ceremony.

Taking to their Instagram, the office of King Philippe shared glimpses into the family’s glamorous outing at Saint Michael and Saint Gudula Cathedral in Brussels.

In the first image, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde could be seen posing in front of the Cathedral alongside their four children, Princess Elisabeth, 22, Prince Gabriel, 21, Prince Emmanuel, 19, and Princess Eléonore, 17

The 52-year-old queen looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a vibrant off-the-shoulder red ensemble as she joined her husband, who looked dapper in the military uniform of Belgium's air force.

She completed her ethereal look with, pearl earrings, a red rose-like hat and a matching clutch bag.

Meanwhile, the future queen turned heads in a green chiffon dress by Belgian designer Natan, featuring a caped overlay and a tiered skirt.

She complemented her dress with a gold raffia headband, a CH Carolina Herrera clutch bag and her mother's statement earrings.

Princess Eleonore matched her elder sister in a green ruched dress by Diane von Furstenberg while her two brothers looked smart in classic morning suits.

King Philippe's parents, King Albert, 91, and Queen Paola, 87 were noticeable absent from the National day celebrations.

