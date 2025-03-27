Prince Leka of Albania welcomes Belgium’s Princess Léa in Tirana

Prince Leka is delighted to welcome Princess Léa in Albania!
On Wednesday, March 26, the Prince and current head of House of Zogu turned to his official Instagram account to share a carousel of photographs from the meeting as he expressed “honor” to meet Belgium’s Princess.
“Royal Visit to Tirana,” he captioned, adding, “It was a special honor for me to welcome Her Highness Princess Lea of Belgium to Tirana for a warm and meaningful visit. This was her third visit to Albania, a long-standing wish of hers that has now become a reality.”
The Prince of Albania then reflected on the deep and rooted history shared between the two countries, which was further strengthened by a “special family bond.”
Related: Prince Leka issues delightful statement after meeting key guests
“King Baudouin of Belgium was my godfather,” he mentioned.
Leka then continued to share that during Princess Léa’s visit, he hosted her for an afternoon tea and an official dinner, where key diplomatic, cultural and academic figures also joined them.
“Princess Lea, accompanied by Count Gerald van der Straten Ponthoz, Count Cédric Fonteyne de Vielcroix, Honorary Consul Fabrice Wallaert, and other distinguished guests, shared with us ideas and visions for strengthening relations between Albania and Belgium, as well as for promoting shared cultural and historical values,” he added.
Related: King Willem, Queen Máxima meet top ambassadors, commissioners in key meetings
The Albanian Prince concluded his post by reflecting on how moments and visits like this reminds of the importance of strong ties between European royal families and Albania’s rich historical heritage.