Royal

Prince Leka of Albania welcomes Belgium’s Princess Léa in Tirana

Princess Leka expresses ‘honor’ to welcome Princess Léa to Tirana for a ‘warm and meaningful’ visit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025
Prince Leka of Albania welcomes Belgium’s Princess Léa in Tirana
Prince Leka of Albania welcomes Belgium’s Princess Léa in Tirana

Prince Leka is delighted to welcome Princess Léa in Albania!

On Wednesday, March 26, the Prince and current head of House of Zogu turned to his official Instagram account to share a carousel of photographs from the meeting as he expressed “honor” to meet Belgium’s Princess.

“Royal Visit to Tirana,” he captioned, adding, “It was a special honor for me to welcome Her Highness Princess Lea of Belgium to Tirana for a warm and meaningful visit. This was her third visit to Albania, a long-standing wish of hers that has now become a reality.”

The Prince of Albania then reflected on the deep and rooted history shared between the two countries, which was further strengthened by a “special family bond.”

Related: Prince Leka issues delightful statement after meeting key guests

“King Baudouin of Belgium was my godfather,” he mentioned.

Leka then continued to share that during Princess Léa’s visit, he hosted her for an afternoon tea and an official dinner, where key diplomatic, cultural and academic figures also joined them.

“Princess Lea, accompanied by Count Gerald van der Straten Ponthoz, Count Cédric Fonteyne de Vielcroix, Honorary Consul Fabrice Wallaert, and other distinguished guests, shared with us ideas and visions for strengthening relations between Albania and Belgium, as well as for promoting shared cultural and historical values,” he added.

Related: King Willem, Queen Máxima meet top ambassadors, commissioners in key meetings

The Albanian Prince concluded his post by reflecting on how moments and visits like this reminds of the importance of strong ties between European royal families and Albania’s rich historical heritage.

Meghan Markle's new podcast gets surprise boost from Spotify
Meghan Markle's new podcast gets surprise boost from Spotify
Queen Máxima visits special projects after major meeting at Palace
Queen Máxima visits special projects after major meeting at Palace
Prince William fuels rivalry with Meghan by joining her critic in TV show
Prince William fuels rivalry with Meghan by joining her critic in TV show
King Willem, Queen Máxima meet top ambassadors, commissioners in key meetings
King Willem, Queen Máxima meet top ambassadors, commissioners in key meetings
King Felipe gives delightful update on Queen Letizia’s ongoing solo royal trip
King Felipe gives delightful update on Queen Letizia’s ongoing solo royal trip
Duchess Sophie makes emotional plea as she kicks off two-day international trip
Duchess Sophie makes emotional plea as she kicks off two-day international trip
Prince George makes witty plea to Prince William before royal engagement
Prince George makes witty plea to Prince William before royal engagement
King Charles sends key message to local media after Prince Harry’s news
King Charles sends key message to local media after Prince Harry’s news
King Charles issues major statement after Prince Harry’s announcement
King Charles issues major statement after Prince Harry’s announcement
Prince William shares exciting news after Prince Harry’s emotional blow
Prince William shares exciting news after Prince Harry’s emotional blow
Buckingham Palace shares heartfelt update on King Charles, Queen Camilla
Buckingham Palace shares heartfelt update on King Charles, Queen Camilla
Royal Family releases secret documents amid big scandal
Royal Family releases secret documents amid big scandal