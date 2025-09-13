Elton John's update from hospital sparks frenzy: 'almost had heart attack'

Elton John sparked fans reaction with a rather concerning photo of him from the hospital bed.
Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, September 12, the Cold Heart singer dropped a photo of him laying on the bed at what appeared to be a hospital room, wearing a cervical collar.
In the photo, Elton struck a pose for the camera with beautiful bouquets all around the bed.
“Rocked too hard… ended up in a cast! Backstage with Spinal Tap,” read the caption of the dramatic photo.
“The new film, Spinal Tap II, and album are out today, featuring me on ‘Listen To The Flower People’ and ‘Stonehenge’. Thanks for having me be a part of it!” the caption added.
Shortly after the surprising update was shared, Elton’s fans rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.
"Get better soon with the Favor of God, Sir Elton John," one fan commented.
Another noted, "i’m at the airport and my heart sank so quickly JESUS"
One user clarified, "PEOPLE.....he is not actually in the hospital? Did nobody actually read the post and see ALL the photos? Its him filming the movie!"
Another penned, "You scared me for a second. It took me a hot second to realize that this is for spinal tap 2"
"I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK THINKING IT WAS Real," one fan claimed.