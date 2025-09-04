Gracie Abrams, Jon Bon Jovi feature in Elton John for sweet summer post

Elton John is sharing star-studded glimpses into his summer!
On Wednesday, September 3, the Cold Heart singer took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from his lavish holidays.
His carousal also featured Gracie Abrams and Jon Bon Jovi as he shared peeks into his heartwarming moments on a yacht.
In addition to Gracie and Jon, record producer and musician Andrew Watt, Bono, Kit Connor, Jarvis Cocker and Sam Taylor-Johnson were also in attendance.
The 78-year-old legendary singer also shared photos with his husband David Furnish and their rarely-seen sons Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12 as they spent summer on their £23 million custom built boat.
“So many laughs sharing our Summer with people we love,” he wrote in the caption.
Elton retired from touring in 2023 after to spend more time with his two children, who were born via the same surrogate.
“I've done nearly over 5,000 shows in my life and I've done all there is to do, and so I just knew that my boys [sons Zachary and Elijah] and David needed me, and I need them,” he told Attitude last year.
Elton further added, “Having the children changed everything for the better because now it's all about them.”
The sweet photo-dump comes a month after Elton John celebrated 35 years of sobriety with handmade cards from his sons.