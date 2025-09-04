Home / Entertainment

Gracie Abrams, Jon Bon Jovi feature in Elton John for sweet summer post

The 'Cold Heart' singer delights fans with star-studded summer photo-dump

Gracie Abrams, Jon Bon Jovi feature in Elton John for sweet summer post
Gracie Abrams, Jon Bon Jovi feature in Elton John for sweet summer post

Elton John is sharing star-studded glimpses into his summer!

On Wednesday, September 3, the Cold Heart singer took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from his lavish holidays.

His carousal also featured Gracie Abrams and Jon Bon Jovi as he shared peeks into his heartwarming moments on a yacht.

In addition to Gracie and Jon, record producer and musician Andrew Watt, Bono, Kit Connor, Jarvis Cocker and Sam Taylor-Johnson were also in attendance.

The 78-year-old legendary singer also shared photos with his husband David Furnish and their rarely-seen sons Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12 as they spent summer on their £23 million custom built boat.

“So many laughs sharing our Summer with people we love,” he wrote in the caption.

Elton retired from touring in 2023 after to spend more time with his two children, who were born via the same surrogate.

“I've done nearly over 5,000 shows in my life and I've done all there is to do, and so I just knew that my boys [sons Zachary and Elijah] and David needed me, and I need them,” he told Attitude last year.

Elton further added, “Having the children changed everything for the better because now it's all about them.”

The sweet photo-dump comes a month after Elton John celebrated 35 years of sobriety with handmade cards from his sons.

Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey breaks silence on explosive allegations

Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey breaks silence on explosive allegations
Mandy Teefey shuts down shocking claims about her erratic behaviour

Taylor Swift's baby plans unveiled amid house-hunting with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's baby plans unveiled amid house-hunting with Travis Kelce
The pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are reportedly searching for a perfect home to settle in the future

Dakota Johnson set to shine at Zurich Film Festival with Golden Eye honor

Dakota Johnson set to shine at Zurich Film Festival with Golden Eye honor
Dakota Johnson to open 21st Zurich Film Festival and receive prestigious Golden Eye award

Sabrina Carpenter dishes exes' reactions to being featured in her songs

Sabrina Carpenter dishes exes' reactions to being featured in her songs
Sabrina Carpenter reveals that her exes are ‘pretty flattered’ by single written about them

MGK, Megan Fox reunite for sweet family day with daughter Saga

MGK, Megan Fox reunite for sweet family day with daughter Saga
Megan Fox and MGK called it quits in November last year just weeks after announcing their pregnancy

Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife gives shocking verdict on Katy Perry‘s split

Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife gives shocking verdict on Katy Perry‘s split
Miranda Kerr opens up about ex-husband Orlando Bloom's breakup from Katy Perry

Rolling Ray, reality TV star dies at 28: What was the cause of death?

Rolling Ray, reality TV star dies at 28: What was the cause of death?
Rolling Ray's mom Sazola Nay confirms rappers' death news just a day before his birthday via an emotional Facebook post

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun's ‘casual’ romance heats up over Labor Day

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun's ‘casual’ romance heats up over Labor Day
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun spend quality time together on special holiday amid romance

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles add fuel to romance rumors with intimate outing

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles add fuel to romance rumors with intimate outing
Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles first made headlines in August when they were seen walking down a street in Rome

Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi sizzle in 'Wuthering Heights' teaser trailer

Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi sizzle in 'Wuthering Heights' teaser trailer
Watch Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie's intense chemistry in 'Wuthering Heights' teaser trailer

Taylor Swift to perform at 2026 Super Bowl? NFL commissioner gives update

Taylor Swift to perform at 2026 Super Bowl? NFL commissioner gives update
Taylor Swift tipped to deliver iconic performance at 2026 Super Bowl after engagement with Travis Kelce

Lady Gaga makes heartbreaking announcement after ‘Wednesday’ S2 debut

Lady Gaga makes heartbreaking announcement after ‘Wednesday’ S2 debut
Lady Gaga made a highly-anticipated debut in 'Wednesday' season 2 as Rosaline Rotwood