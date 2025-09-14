‘The Hunting Wives’ announces Season 2 with thrilling plot and cast reveal

It’s a delightful day for The Hunting Wives fans.
Recently, Netflix sparked a frenzy among fans by announcing that the hit drama TV series – which is based on May Cobb’s novel – has been renewed for season 2.
However, unlike the first season, the second installment will be based on an original script with the original cast returning to the show to continue their stories.
“omg its official....THE HUNTING WIVES: SEASON 2 is coming y'all!!” captioned the OTT platform.
In her statement, showrunner Rebecca Cutter expressed her thrill for the upcoming project, saying, "Can't wait to take the audience on another sexy, twisted, bats--- crazy ride through Maple Brook.”
The confirmation of the second season comes nearly two months after the show enjoyed five weeks in the English Top 10 TV list, having over 20 million views during that period.
The Hunting Wives Season 2 plot:
According to Netflix, the second season of The Hunting Wives will follow “Sophie and Margo on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?”
The Hunting Wives Season 2 cast:
The Hunting Wives Season 2 will see Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Jamie Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, and George Ferrier, reprising their roles.