Home / Sci-Tech

Netflix updates ‘Moments’ feature to offer improved control over scene clipping

Moments now allows users to quickly share their favourite scenes from movies and shows within the Netflix app

Netflix updates ‘Moments’ feature to offer improved control over scene clipping
Netflix updates ‘Moments’ feature to offer improved control over scene clipping

Netflix has brought a significant update to a scene-clipping feature, which was released for mobile last year called, “Moments.”

Moments allows users to quickly share their favourite scenes from movies and shows within the Netflix app.

On Monday, the streaming giant introduced an update, enabling users to specify both a starting and an endpoint when saving a scene.

With this significant update, users now receive an option to adjust the scene’s ending, enabling them to generate clips that are as long or as short as they prefer.

Previously, users were only allowed to set a starting point when saving a scene.

To access the feature, start watching a show or movie, then click anywhere on the screen and tap the “Clip” button.

After saving, the clip will go live in the “My Netflix” tab to rewatch at any other time.

You can also share on social media, and your followers can click on the post to be taken to the particular scene within the Netflix app.

Netflix's significant update comes alongside the launch of highly anticipated Part 2 of the second season of “Wednesday.” 

You Might Like:

Google Docs now lets users to listen their documents read aloud

Google Docs now lets users to listen their documents read aloud
Google Docs latest feature is currently accessible for Workspace users and subscribers of Gemini AI Pro or Ultra plans

Google dodges breakup in major antitrust victory but ordered to share data

Google dodges breakup in major antitrust victory but ordered to share data
Google's $20 billion Apple deal remains intact, but company must share search data

Is ChatGPT down globally?

Is ChatGPT down globally?
Users worldwide are reporting that the OpenAI chatbot is not replying to the queries

WhatsApp makes sticker creation smarter with new feature

WhatsApp makes sticker creation smarter with new feature
WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features for both Android and iOS devices

WhatsApp unveils Meta AI-powered background magic for video calls

WhatsApp unveils Meta AI-powered background magic for video calls
WhatsApp's new AI revolution allows users to have customizable backgrounds in video calls

Drones to overtake food delivery market in Europe

Drones to overtake food delivery market in Europe
Aviant is working to deliver hot meals via drones to remote islands where accessibility is limited

Chinese social media platforms adopt key rule to mark AI content

Chinese social media platforms adopt key rule to mark AI content
Weibo, WeChat, and Douyin have made the use of AI labels to mark the genAI content mandatory

AI-powered stethoscope detects heart diseases in seconds

AI-powered stethoscope detects heart diseases in seconds
New AI-powered stethoscopes could detect three heart conditions in just second

China creates world's first breakthrough 6G chip hitting 100 Gbps internet speed

China creates world's first breakthrough 6G chip hitting 100 Gbps internet speed
This latest chip has great potential to bring the imagination of installing a 50GB 8K movie in mere seconds to reality

Is TSB app down? Users' reactions to nationwide outage

Is TSB app down? Users' reactions to nationwide outage
TSB has officially addressed its current problems with its mobile banking

WhatsApp to add status updates for close friends: Report

WhatsApp to add status updates for close friends: Report
With this update, WhatsApp users will receive the latest option to add their selected contacts in close friends lists to show status

iPhone 17 rumoured to go eSIM-only as release date nears

iPhone 17 rumoured to go eSIM-only as release date nears
Apple is set to make more eSIM-only iPhones after the feature was introduced in the US-model iPhone 14 in 2022