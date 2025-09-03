Netflix updates ‘Moments’ feature to offer improved control over scene clipping

Netflix has brought a significant update to a scene-clipping feature, which was released for mobile last year called, “Moments.”
Moments allows users to quickly share their favourite scenes from movies and shows within the Netflix app.
On Monday, the streaming giant introduced an update, enabling users to specify both a starting and an endpoint when saving a scene.
With this significant update, users now receive an option to adjust the scene’s ending, enabling them to generate clips that are as long or as short as they prefer.
Previously, users were only allowed to set a starting point when saving a scene.
To access the feature, start watching a show or movie, then click anywhere on the screen and tap the “Clip” button.
After saving, the clip will go live in the “My Netflix” tab to rewatch at any other time.
You can also share on social media, and your followers can click on the post to be taken to the particular scene within the Netflix app.
Netflix's significant update comes alongside the launch of highly anticipated Part 2 of the second season of “Wednesday.”