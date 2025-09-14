Janice Tjen makes WTA history with ‘special’ SP Open semifinal win

Janice Tjen's history-making week in Sao Paulo will continue into the final.
According to Tennis, the 23-year-old former college ace defeated Great Britain's Francesca Jones in the semifinals of the WTA 250 SP Open on Saturday 7-6(0), 6-3 to become the first woman from her country to reach a tour-level singles final in 23 years.
Tjen, who played at the University of Oregon and Pepperdine University, hasn't lost a set in four matches thus far at her first WTA-sanctioned tournament. Her top-level debut came last month at the US Open, where she qualified and reached the second round.
This time 12 months ago after graduating, Tjen was ranked No. 590. She entered Sao Paulo ranked No. 130 after six tournament wins on the ITF circuit this year, and a win in the final will assure her of a Top 100 debut.
"It's special," she said afterwards. "It's my first WTA tournament as well, outside of Grand Slams, and being able to reach the final is a bonus. At the end of the day, it's just another match, so I'll see how I do tomorrow!"
A first-time WTA title-winner is gauranteed in Sao Paulo, as Tjen will face either No. 5 seed Renata Zarazua from Mexico or French 19-year-old Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah for the title. She looks to join Yayuk Basuki and Angelique Widjaja as Indonesian women to win WTA singles titles.