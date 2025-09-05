Emma Raducanu withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup to focus on WTA tour

British number one Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Billie Jean King Cup Finals to focus on competing in the WTA tour.
She received a wildcard for the Korea Open in Seoul and has chosen to prioritize this tournament over competing for Great Britain in Shenzhen, China.
The 22-year-old had previously chosen to skip the group stage matches in April to focus on training.
Raducanu believes that playing on the WTA Tour will better support her long-term development and help strengthen her new coaching partnership with Francisco Roig.
Roig began working with her on a trial basis in Cincinnati last month and was also present in New York where Raducanu reached the third round of the US Open.
Her withdrawal forces team Anne Keothavong to find another player to join Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal and Jodie Burrage in the squad.
World number 89, Fran Jones is expected to join the Great Britain team which will play against Japan in the quarter-finals on September 18.
Great Britain's quarter-final opponents, Japan are likely to include US Open semi-finalist Naomi Osaka.
Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek and US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova are included among the players who will compete at the Korea Open which starts on September, 15.