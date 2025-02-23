Sports

Mirra Andreeva becomes youngest WTA 1000 champion at 17

Mirra Andreeva advanced to the final by defeating Grand Slam champions Marketa Vondrousova

  February 23, 2025
Mirra Andreeva achieved a historic milestone by becoming the youngest player ever to win a WTA 1000 title at just 17 years old at the Dubai Tennis Championship.

The player defeated Clara Tauson with a score of 7-6 (7-1) 6-1.

Andreeva advanced to the final by defeating Grand Slam champions Marketa Vondrousova, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina.

After winning the match, the player said, "I'd set a goal for myself to be in top 10 by the end of the year.”

She added, “Now it's the end of February and I've already made it, so this is something incredible for me."

Clara Tausan took an early 2-0 lead, but Andreeva quickly regained control, breaking back to level the match at 2-2.

The first set was closely contested and went to a tiebreak, but in the second set, Andreeva took full control.

Andreeva expressed her excitement, “I’m just super happy with the way I was playing. I was nervous. I think you could see it during the match with all those double faults, some mistakes.”

The 17-year-old added, “So I'm just really happy that I could manage and deal with the pressure. And now it just feels amazing. This is something I dreamt of and now my dream came true so I'm just, I'm speechless right now.”

