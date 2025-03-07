WTA announces surprising benefits for tennis players

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has made history in women's sport with a surprising collaboration with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).
As reported by Guardian, on Thursday, March 6, the tennis body representing female players have become the first in its league to offer up to 12 months of paid maternity leave.
Along with that, the athletes will also be able to get access to funds for fertility treatments, including IVF and egg freezing.
According to WTA, at least 320 of the world's top players would be able to receive the funds, which also include two months of paid leave to anyone who becomes a parent via partner pregnancy, surrogacy or adoption.
Victoria Azarenka, who is a representative on the WTA players' council shared that the response of the players to the program has been nothing short of "incredible."
"The players are extremely excited and some were really surprised that we are creating this," the former world No. 1 noted.
While talking about the possibility of other sports body following the this initiative, Victoria added, "This type of programme will also open global conversations about how important family planning , maternity leave, paternal leave is Because one way or another, almost everyone gets to experience this, if they wish to."
To be eligible for the program, players will need to compete in a minimum of eight WTA tournament, including grand slams, in previous year, with minimum four of them at WTA 250 level or above.
Additionally, the players, who need the assistance will have to play around 24 WTA tournaments on the WTA tour over the previous 36 months, at least 12 of which must be at WTA 250 level or above.
All the players, regardless of their ranking will be given the same amount of funds, if they meet the mentioned requirements.
It is pertinent to note, the WTA also offers access to a health team and task force including physical assessment and mental health support for players who are pregnant or are returning to the game after giving birth.