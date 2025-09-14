Prince Andrew faces potential fallout from hidden Epstein emails

Prince Andrew could face serious repercussions as reports reveal more than 100 secret emails in the Jeffrey Epstein files that may implicate him further.
As per GB News, a source claimed that the Duke of York "could be destroyed" by a cache of "more than 100 secret emails" linked to the duke being investigated by the US Congressional Oversight Committee.
Melanie Stansbury, Democrat on the Oversight Committee, stated that she and fellow members are reviewing more documents related to Epstein.
"We are currently working on a list of additional documents, witnesses and others associated with these crimes that the committee intends to move a vote for subpoenaing," she said.
The documents could lead to requests for those named, such as Lord Mandelson and Prince Andrew, who might be called to give evidence to US lawmakers.
"As UK citizens, they cannot be subpoenaed to testify but they can be invited, which is a polite word for Congress demanding they appear. They can refuse to appear, but it wouldn't be a good look for either of them," the source told the Mail on Sunday.
Other sources have suggested that the new document could bring "destruction" for the Duke of York.
"If you think what's happened to Peter Mandelson is bad, then you have no idea what will happen when the Andrew emails are released," one told the Mail.
To note, Prince Andrew claimed he cut ties with Epstein in December 2010, saying in his 2019 Newsnight interview that his last contact was during a visit to Epstein’s New York home.