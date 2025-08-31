Home / Royal

Prince Andrew under fire again after shocking Jeffery Epstein emails leak

The Duke of York was stepped away from his senior royal duties back in 2019

Prince Andrew is yet again under hot waters after alleged Jeffery Epstein’s alleged emails claimed disturbing claims.

Previously, while speaking about his connection with the child sex offender, the Duke of York revealed that he last contacted the deceased American financier before he was arrested by the New York City police officials.

However, now the new emails obtained by The Sunday Times revealed that the Prince may have remained in touch with the late disgraced child sex offender for five years longer than he indicated.

The emails appeared to show an exchange from 2015 between Epstein and the former Israeli Prime Minister, Ehud Barak, where the youngest son of late Queen Elizabeth was referred to as a recent contact.

In the alleged emails the two were discussing about their potential business opportunity in China.

During the conversation, the world leader asked Epstein about the source of his Chinese opportunity to which he replied, "Andrew."

"The Prince," Barak confirmed, upon which Epstein replied, "Yes."

As of now, Prince Andrew, who was stepped away from his senior royal duties in 2019, has not commented over these new allegations. 

The 65-year-old British Royal Family member has been estranged after his controversial interview with Newsnight, in which he confirmed his involvement in the Jeffery Epstein scandal.  

