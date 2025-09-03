Prince Andrew’s ex delivers scathing take on Harry, Meghan’s marriage

Home / Royal

Prince Andrew’s former partner has delivered a scathing assessment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage, offering a blunt verdict that has sparked fresh royal buzz.

As per Closer Magazine, Lady Victoria Hervey admitted that she is "amazed" at the longevity of Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle.

The socialite, who reportedly dated the Duke of York briefly in 1999, told the outlet, "I'm amazed their marriage has lasted as long as this - I'm sure it's only because of the kids, because it seems to have been quite rocky for a while. She got him to move his whole life, and now she's back where she grew up."

Her remarks follow Meghan’s recent podcast chat with businesswoman Jamie Kern Lima, where the Suits alum insisted she and Harry, 40, are in a stronger ‘honeymoon period’ than ever and will be together “forever.”

After marrying in 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from senior royal duties two years later and built a new life in Montecito, California, with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

However, Prince Harry is set to returning to the UK to attend The WellChild Awards, in a visit which will also coincide with the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8.

