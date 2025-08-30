Prince Andrew plans major move for Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s future

Following years of scandals and allegations, all Prince Andrew has left are his two daughters and a Royal Lodge, which he owns since 2004.
According to a recent report, the disgraced Duke of York is planning to hand the Grade-II listed mansion in Windsor to Princesses Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, whom he shares with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
A property expert Raj Chohan, owner of Golden Key Estate, has made a big claim about whether he could pass it down to his daughters in the future.
"Royal Lodge is part of the Crown Estate. Since the Epstein scandal [for which the Duke has repeatedly denied any allegations against him], Prince Andrew has been stripped away from royal duties, which would mean, as the Crown is funded through taxes and he is not now fulfilling formal duties, this would now not form part of his estate,” he told GB News.
Raj added, “I would assume he is like a sitting tenant, paying £250 a week and maintaining the upkeep of the property that's worth over £30million."
The property expert went on to claim that Prince Andrew has “expressed wishes to hand the property down to his daughters.”
“We don’t know the legal contracts (but) we would assume that (Beatrice and Eugenie) would take the property,” Raj added.
Prince Andrew secured a 75-year lease on the Royal Lodge in 2003 which allows him to live in the mansion for the nominal sum of £250 per week.
The Duke of York has been embroiled in a dispute with King Charles over the 30-room mansion as the monarch wants him to evacuate Royal Lodge.