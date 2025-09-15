Starlink faces sudden outage in US

Elon Musk's Starlink faced a widespread outage on Monday, leaving tens of thousands of users without internet service.
A message posted on the company's website read, "Starlink is currently experiencing a service outage. Our team is investigating."
No further details were provided about the cause of the outage. According to Downdetector, more than 43,000 users in the US reported problems with their network shortly after midnight, at around 12.35am Eastern Time (0435 GMT).
Starlink, which is operated by Musk's space exploration firm SpaceX, delivers broadband through a vast network of satellites orbiting in low-Earth orbit.
The system is widely used in rural and remote communities that lack traditional infrastructure, and has also played a role in conflict zones where communications networks have been disrupted.
Around 40 per cent of the users said they were facing a total internet blackout, while 60 per cent said they were having issues.
A similar outage was reported in July, following which Starlink issued apology as thousands were left without internet connection for several hours.
Musk also apologised for the outage personally and reassured users that the problem would be solved immediately.
Starlink is currently active in roughly 140 countries and territories and has been growing rapidly since 2020, becoming a key source of revenue for SpaceX.