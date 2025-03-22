Elon Musk’s Starlink secures approval to operate in Pakistan

Sci-Tech

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will oversee Starlink's compliance with local regulations

  March 22, 2025
Starlink, a satellite-based internet service by SpaceX has been granted permission to operate in Pakistan.

The country's space regulatory authority issued No Objection Certificate (NOC), allowing Starlink to provide its services.

As per multiple reports, the approval was confirmed by Information Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja who stated that it issued after consultations with security and regulatory authorities.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will oversee Starlink's compliance with local regulations including licensing and fee requirement.

As per the reports, the minister described this as important step in Pakistan’s digital progress and also highlighted the government's commitment to improve internet access under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership.

The Prime Minister has ordered major reforms to enhance internet access across Pakistan, with Starlink’s approval being a key part of this plan.

As per the reports, the minister highlighted that satellite internet could greatly enhance connectivity especially in remote and underserved areas.

She emphasized that advanced solutions like Starlink will not only improve internet availability but also help reduce the digital gap in the country.

Starlink offers mobile broadband internet services in more than 125 locations worldwide, serving over 5 million users with its advanced satellite technology.

