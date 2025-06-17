Chinese satellite achieves major milestone by surpassing Elon Musk’s Starlink

Chinese team employed a revolutionary method which is known as AO-MDR synergy

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Chinese satellite achieves major milestone by surpassing Elon Musk’s Starlink
Chinese satellite achieves major milestone by surpassing Elon Musk’s Starlink

In a major development, Chinese scientists have accomplished a significant milestone by surpassing Elon Musk’s Starlink by delivering data speeds nearly five times faster.

This milestone marks a major leap forward toward global ultra-fast internet.

Developed by a research team led by Professor Wu Jian from Peking University of Posts and Telecommunications and Liu Chao of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Chinese satellite beats Elon Musk's Starlink

The latest system has internet speeds of up to one Gbps, all powered by a low-energy, 2-watt laser.

Interestingly, the signal was transmitted from a satellite in geostationary orbit, nearly 36,705 kilometres above Earth, more than 60 times more in contrast to the low-Earth orbit satellites.

Despite this distance, the researchers efficiently maintain high-speed data transfer by reducing one of laser communication’s major challenges: ”atmospheric interference”.

In addition, atmospheric turbulence can disperse laser signals, minimising them to faint, distorted patches until they reach Earth.

In order to resolve this issue, the team employed a revolutionary method which is known as AO-MDR synergy.

This innovative system integrates adaptive optics (AO) that reshapes distorted laser light and leverages 357 micro-mirrors, with multi-dimensional regeneration (MDR) techniques.

At a test site in Lijiang, southwestern China, the scientists used a “multi-plane light converter” (MPLC), a device which is used to split incoming light into several channels. 

Read more : Sci-Tech
WhatsApp rolls out latest features to 'Updates' tab
WhatsApp rolls out latest features to 'Updates' tab
WhatsApp’s latest features ensure enhanced privacy., this means that your messages, calls, and statuses remain end-to-end encrypted
Instagram to roll out repost feature similar to TikTok
Instagram to roll out repost feature similar to TikTok
Meta-owned Instagram is gearing to make the social media platform more interactive and authentic
Tiangong Space Station's glass of water conspiracy theory explained
Tiangong Space Station's glass of water conspiracy theory explained
Experts revealed why the water in the glass did not float in the Chinese space station
WhatsApp introduces in-app ads for first time: Here's how it works
WhatsApp introduces in-app ads for first time: Here's how it works
This new feature will be especially beneficial for businesses that have WhatsApp Channels
Apple's MacBook Pro might undergo major overhaul
Apple's MacBook Pro might undergo major overhaul
A new slimmer design likely to be waiting for Apple's laptop next year after rumours of new iPhone takeover the internet
Top impactful AI tools of 2025: Google Gemini, Perplexity and more
Top impactful AI tools of 2025: Google Gemini, Perplexity and more
Here is a list of standout AI tools with a comprehensive suite of advanced features making an impact this year
OpenAI challenges Google's dominance with enhanced ChatGPT Search
OpenAI challenges Google's dominance with enhanced ChatGPT Search
ChatGPT's enhances Search tool to provide smarter and image-based responses for online queries
iOS 26: Apple brings eSIM transfer to and from Android
iOS 26: Apple brings eSIM transfer to and from Android
With the ‌iOS 26 update, many ‌Apple users who want to move to Android should have a simpler time doing so
Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 experiments Gemini launch animation with vibration
Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 experiments Gemini launch animation with vibration
With the upcoming update, the 'Press & hold power button' gesture to launch Gemini will stop vibrating,
Google reconsiders its partnership with Scale AI: Report
Google reconsiders its partnership with Scale AI: Report
Google is currently in talks with other vendors and cut ties with Scale AI
Apple's App Store’s latest AI-generated tags are live in the beta
Apple's App Store’s latest AI-generated tags are live in the beta
Apple promised that all tags would undergo human review before being shown to users
WhatsApp to launch a feature to scan documents with the camera: Report
WhatsApp to launch a feature to scan documents with the camera: Report
WhatsApp’s upcoming feature is reportedly under development and it is likely to be launched soon