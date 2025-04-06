Sci-Tech

SpaceX successfully deploys 28 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit

Falcon 9 rocket carrying 28 Starlink satellites deployed from Florida on April 5, 2025 at 11:07 p.m. EDT

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 06, 2025
SpaceX successfully deploys 28 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit
SpaceX successfully deploys 28 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit 

SpaceX lifted off a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 28 Starlink internet satellites into low Earth orbit on Saturday night, April 5 from Florida.

The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying a large batch of Starlink satellites, deployed from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday at 11:07 p.m. EDT.

About eight minutes after lift off, the rocket’s first stage returned to Earth after successfully launching on the SpaceX drone ship, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Related: SpaceX to send 4 passengers on historic mission around Earth’s poles

According to the company, the lift off marked the 19th launch and landing for this specific booster, aimed at improving mobile connectivity in underserved regions worldwide.

Saturday’s night launch marked a significant milestone for the first-stage booster, marking the 39th Falcon mission of 2025. 

Two-thirds of those flights have been assigned to building out the Starlink mega constellation, by far the largest satellite network assembled, according to Space.com.

According to astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell, SpaceX is currently operating more than 7,100 Starlink satellites, and the number keeps increasing with time, significantly contributing to global broadband coverage.

Related: SpaceX capsule docks with ISS to bring home stranded NASA astronauts

WhatsApp starts testing new audio and video calls feature: Report
WhatsApp starts testing new audio and video calls feature: Report
TikTok acquisition talks: AppLovin enters the fray
TikTok acquisition talks: AppLovin enters the fray
Microsoft develops AI-generated version of Quake
Microsoft develops AI-generated version of Quake
Meta releases Llama 4 AI models for enhanced performance
Meta releases Llama 4 AI models for enhanced performance
GitHub Copilot launches new limits, costs for ‘premium’ AI models
GitHub Copilot launches new limits, costs for ‘premium’ AI models
OpenAI offers free ChatGPT Plus access to students for limited time
OpenAI offers free ChatGPT Plus access to students for limited time
Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: OpenAI jury trial to start in spring 2026
Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: OpenAI jury trial to start in spring 2026
Meta to launch Llama 4 later this month: Report
Meta to launch Llama 4 later this month: Report
Meta to build data centre in US state to support AI growth
Meta to build data centre in US state to support AI growth
TikTok silently launches a new platform to grow community amid US ban
TikTok silently launches a new platform to grow community amid US ban
TikTok ban deadline extends for 75 days amid deal talks
TikTok ban deadline extends for 75 days amid deal talks
Amazon launches cutting-edge 'Buy for Me' AI-powered shopping assistant
Amazon launches cutting-edge 'Buy for Me' AI-powered shopping assistant