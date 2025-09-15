Travis Kelce loses cool, slams helmet as Chiefs suffers setback vs Eagles

Travis Kelce wore his emotions on his sleeve as the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a second straight defeat to open the 2025 NFL season.
The 35-year-old was visibly upset during the Chiefs’ 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 14.
According to US Weekly, during the second quarter, an irate Kelce could be seen saying “I’m sick of this s***” to a group of teammates as the Fox broadcast went to break.
ESPN’s Nate Taylor said that Kelce also “launched his helmet on the sideline.”
The Chiefs were unable to avenge February’s 40-22 loss to the Eagles in February’s Super Bowl LIX.
After a season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil on September 5, Kansas City has started the season 0-2 for the first time since 2014, Kelce’s first full season in the league.
Dating back to the Super Bowl, it also marks the first time Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has lost three consecutive games in his NFL career.
Kelce finished Sunday’s game with four receptions for 61 yards. However, a costly miscue by Kelce in the fourth quarter of the game was a turning point.
The Chiefs will seek now their first win of the season when they travel to play the New York Giants on Sunday, September 21, on Sunday Night Football.