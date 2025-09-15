Travis Kelce makes new ‘emotional’ confession about Taylor Swift proposal

Travis Kelce has made new revelations about his “emotional” proposal for Taylor Swift.
The Kansas City Chiefs player and the Grammy winner announced their engagement in August after dating for almost two years.
During a chat with Fox Sports sports commentator Erin Andrews, Travis praised his fiancée, "She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable in who I am."
He continued, "The palms were definitely sweating. I'm an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there, but it’s been an exciting, exciting ride up to this day, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her."
The NFL star also noted that Taylor had brought a sense of excitement and a renewed joy for life into his world, which had helped him grow into a better person.
Recently, the pop icon attended Travis’ match against Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 14.
This marks the first time Taylor, 35, attended her fiancé’s Chiefs game since she got engaged in August.
To note, Travis' team lost to Philadelphia Eagles with three points, 20-17.